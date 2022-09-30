Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 19,319 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Church & Dwight by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 90,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.