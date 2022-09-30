Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 203,174 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 412,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

