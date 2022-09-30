The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.94. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $168.72 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

