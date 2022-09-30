Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

