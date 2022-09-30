Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $170.61 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average is $188.46.

About iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.