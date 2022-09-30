Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.4% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $64.35 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

