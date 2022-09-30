Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.42 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

