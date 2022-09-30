Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE ALB opened at $265.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

