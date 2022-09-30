Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 181,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

