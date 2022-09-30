Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 30,233 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth $89,561,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,223,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,321,821.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,223,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.