Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 46.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 860,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after acquiring an additional 272,425 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Unity Software by 19.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Unity Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

