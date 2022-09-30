Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 8,343 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $219,585,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 5,683.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 280,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Raymond James began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,656,124.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,710 shares of company stock worth $1,117,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

