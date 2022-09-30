The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.696 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.