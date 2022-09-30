Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,728 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 595.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

TMUS stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

