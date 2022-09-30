Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $54,255,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.