Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.