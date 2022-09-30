Paragon Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $106.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

