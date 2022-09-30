Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 6.7%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.50. 406,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,416,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

