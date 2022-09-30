AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,081,871 shares.The stock last traded at $13.52 and had previously closed at $12.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,479,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 729,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.