Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.94. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.
About Alvopetro Energy
