Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $30.84 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 1,487.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 9.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $30,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.