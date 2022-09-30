Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 2,131 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,118,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $16,249.60.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

On Thursday, August 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,849 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,431.32.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.15 million, a PE ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.70. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

