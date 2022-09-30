Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading Up 7.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 400,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,890,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,760,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,360,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,948,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,438,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,759 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

