AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 8.06 and last traded at 8.01. Approximately 11,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,647,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.47.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 14.82.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of 8.01 and a 200-day moving average of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 76.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 72.73 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,250 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 29,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 515,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

