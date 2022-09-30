Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) shares traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.95. 96,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,430,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,839,000. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

