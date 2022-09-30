AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKTAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

