AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
AKTAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
