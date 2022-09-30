Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.