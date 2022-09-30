Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 20,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,156,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

