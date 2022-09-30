Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ansell Stock Performance

ANSLY stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. Ansell has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $100.60.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.198 per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ansell Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ANSLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

