Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Declines By 33.2%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at 39.92 on Friday. ARIAKE JAPAN has a twelve month low of 39.92 and a twelve month high of 39.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is 39.92.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

About ARIAKE JAPAN

(Get Rating)

Read More

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products from chicken, pork, and beef. The company also engages in the production, processing, export/import, and sale of agricultural and livestock products, marine products, quasi-drugs, and non-pharmaceutical products, as well as the management of restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.