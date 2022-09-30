Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANZBY opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

