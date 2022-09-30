Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 85,514 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.89% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $21.66 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

