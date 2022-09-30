Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 177,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,540,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

