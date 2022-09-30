Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.32. 2,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,478,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,875 over the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

