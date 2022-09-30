Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Declines By 28.8%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $3.02 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

