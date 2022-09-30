Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,800 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 5,452,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,028.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

AICAF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Air China has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AICAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

