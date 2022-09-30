Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 72,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,978,528 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

