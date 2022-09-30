Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Up 12.8%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares were up 12.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 8,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 607,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,647,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 169,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

