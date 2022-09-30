Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Admiral Group stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Admiral Group Company Profile

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,513.40.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

