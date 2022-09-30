Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Admiral Group stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $45.18.
Admiral Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.2179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
