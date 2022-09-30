AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in September

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the August 31st total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AEON Mall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

AEON Mall Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLLF opened at 14.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 14.41. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of 13.88 and a 12-month high of 15.50.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.