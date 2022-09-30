Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 5,561 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,480,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,960,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

On Friday, August 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 4,144 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $8,453.76.

On Monday, August 8th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 7,233 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $14,610.66.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 3,658 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $7,242.84.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 2.0 %

GEG opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.