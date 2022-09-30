Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,071,911 shares.The stock last traded at $14.10 and had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATCO has been the subject of several research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 31.0% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Atlas by 6.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $428,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.