Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. 111,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,250,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
