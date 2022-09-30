Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.13. 111,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,250,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4,326.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 1,170,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $24,687,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

