AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Short Interest Up 62.2% in September

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AiAdvertising Price Performance
AIAD opened at $0.01 on Friday. AiAdvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
AiAdvertising Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AiAdvertising (AIAD)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.