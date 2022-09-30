AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Short Interest Up 62.2% in September

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,647,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Price Performance

AIAD opened at $0.01 on Friday. AiAdvertising has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get AiAdvertising alerts:

AiAdvertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.