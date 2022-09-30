Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 420,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,972,849 shares.The stock last traded at $122.67 and had previously closed at $121.19.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58.

Institutional Trading of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 238,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 212,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

