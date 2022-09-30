Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $27.02 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $231.76 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

