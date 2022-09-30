Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 57,684 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,684 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Datadog worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 2.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8,753.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock worth $10,784,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

