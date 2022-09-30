T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

