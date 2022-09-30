Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,720 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Evolus worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $2,022,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $13,792,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The business had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,265,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,265,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 114,300 shares valued at $1,253,957. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

