Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,176 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 409.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,769 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,806,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Trading Up 0.9 %

Perficient stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $153.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

